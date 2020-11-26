Tesla recalls Model X and Model Ys

Tesla recalled 9,136 2016-produced Model X and 401 2020-produced Model Y used in the USA. According to Reuters, after the complaints filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla recalled the vehicles in order to carry out the necessary investigations.

The recall decision largely covers Model Xs manufactured in 2016. According to the NHTSA report, there are some visual elements in the car that are applied unpainted and unpainted, and some of them fall off when moving at high speed. It is stated that Tesla will stick the parts more strongly after he has done his examinations and tests.

The applications made on the ceiling of the cabin had caused Tesla’s head before. In one incident, Model Y lost its entire roof. However, it should be noted that the recent recalls are independent from this example.

In the recall decision regarding the Model Ys, it was stated that the loose bolts in the upper control arms connected to the steering joints of the car were caused. Tesla had previously recalled some of its cars due to steering problems.

Tesla will carry out the necessary tests for the Model X and Model Ys it recalls, free of charge.



