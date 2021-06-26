Tesla Recalls Its Troubled 285 Thousand Vehicles

Tesla has a security problem in the production of 2 models in the last 2 years. Due to the error that could cause an accidental change in the speed of the Tesla vehicle, 285,000 Model 3 and Model Y units in China were recalled.

Tesla, the electric car company headed by Elon Musk, recalled hundreds of thousands of vehicles. The reason for the decision was reported to be a problem with the cruise control system. However, users who already own the vehicle can solve this problem thanks to the update.

A bug that could accidentally turn on the cruise control feature has been detected in Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which mostly come out of China. The vehicles in question were recalled because this error, which could change the speed uncontrollably, could cause an accident.

285k Model 3 and Model Y recalled

According to the State Administration of Market Regulation in China, the cruise control feature that regulates speed in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which are mostly produced in China, does not work as it should. Cruise control systems in these vehicles can be activated accidentally. Therefore, the driver may experience a sudden increase in speed unintentionally.

Tesla then decided to recall its vehicles a few days ago. The return process will cover vehicles manufactured from December 2019 to June 2021. From automotive dealers, 249 thousand 855 Model 3 and Model Y units from Tesla’s Shanghai factory will be collected. During this period, 35,665 vehicles of the same models that were imported to China will be collected for safety reasons. People who have already purchased these vehicles will not have a problem with this. Because the problem in the system can be fixed with an update that is currently in use.

Although there is no official statement from Tesla yet, the company shared a post on the subject via China’s social media platform Weibo. The post reads: “We apologize to all vehicle owners for the inconvenience caused by the recall. Tesla will continue to work on safety improvements, taking into account national security requirements.”