Tesla Recalls For Failed Seat Belt Alert

Tesla: More than 817,000 Tesla electric cars in the United States will be recalled to correct a defect related to the seat belt alert, the country’s automotive safety regulator announced on Thursday. It is the second call made by the automaker in recent days.

This new recall is linked to the non-activation of the audible alert when the vehicle is started without the driver buckling the seat belt. The problem, which occurs under certain circumstances, would be arising from a software error, according to information released by Elon Musk’s company.

According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the fault involves the 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y cars. They are failing to meet a federal safety standard by not activating the doorbell, so the problem needs to be fixed.

For the fix, Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update that will reach all vehicles described by the agency. The electric maker also said that, so far, there are no reports of accidents or injuries caused by the failure of the seat belt audible alert.

Passing through intersections without stopping

Another Tesla recall was announced on Tuesday, with the aim of disabling a feature in the brand’s autonomous driving system that can make some vehicles cross intersections without stopping. The technology violates state traffic laws.

The deactivation of the “rolling-out” function of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system will also be done with an update via OTA. In this case, the recall covers 53,822 cars in the US, of the Model S and Model X 2016-2022, Model 3 2017-2022 and Model Y 2020-2022 versions, according to NHTSA.