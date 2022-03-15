Tesla Raised the Prices of All Its Models astonishingly: Here are the New Prices

A few days after Elon Musk’s inflation complaint, Tesla made serious increases in the prices of all its models. The biggest increase was in the Tesla Model X Plaid model, with an increase of $ 12,500.

Tesla, the pioneer of electric transformation in the automobile industry, now collects customers with its four models in four different segments. However, the company has come to the fore with a statement that will upset many people who are considering buying Tesla recently. That statement was shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In his post on Twitter, Musk stated that both Tesla and SpaceX were significantly affected by inflation. After this announcement, while everyone expected a price increase in Tesla, that expectation came true. Tesla models, which will soon enter the Turkish market, have received a significant increase. With the new hikes, the prices of Tesla models have been updated as follows:

New prices of Tesla models:

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $94,990 => $99,990 (+5,000)

Plaid: $129,990 => $135,990 (+6,000)

Tesla Model 3:

Rear-Wheel-Drive: $44,990 => $46,990 (+2,000)

Long Range AWD: 51.990 => $54.490 (+2.50)

Performance: 58,990 => $61,990 (+3,000)

Tesla Model X:

AWD: $104,990 => $114,990 (+10,000)

Plaid: $126,490 => $138,990 (+12,500)

Tesla Model Y:

Long Range: $60,990 => $62,990 (+2,000)

Performance: $64,990 => $67,990 (+3,000)

Prices of Tesla vehicles, which have already been hiked several times in 2021, had a stagnant start to 2022. But the first hike news was the $1,000 hike Tesla brought to long-range battery packs last week.