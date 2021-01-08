Tesla puts the cheapest car on sale

Tesla, who started the electric car revolution, put up the most affordable Model Y on its website. Tesla, which started to take orders for the seven-seat version, aims to increase its automobile sales in the first quarter of 2021 with this move.

Rear-wheel drive Model Y on resale

It is now possible to buy an affordable electric car through Tesla’s website. In 2019, when it was launched on the market, the sales of the Model Y with the standard rear-wheel drive version were canceled by Elon Musk on the grounds that its range was unacceptably inadequate.

A year later, Elon Musk and his company reverted to the original plan and resold the Model Y at a significantly lower price. Tesla Model Y, traded at $ 42,000 on the website, has the standard range and provides rear-wheel drive. Model Y, which has a long-range dual engine and was offered for sale at a more affordable price than the four-wheel drive model, can be purchased with a 7-seater concept. However, you have to pay an additional $ 3,000 for this upgrade.

The cheapest Tesla Model Y, offered with standard rear-wheel drive range, promises to travel 244 miles. This value corresponds to approximately 392 km.