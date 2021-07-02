Tesla: New System Update Restores Autopilot Features

Tesla is releasing a software update for Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with the new Tesla Vision system. Highlighted, the update restores certain functionality of Autopilot mode.

In May, the tram maker began the transition to new technology that replaces radar sensors with cameras. This resulted in the limitation of some functions, such as the maximum speed in autopilot mode.

“The [Tesla Vision] update coming out this week includes increasing the [Autopilot’s] top speed to 80 mph. The 75 mph limit was a precautionary measure that turned out to be unnecessary,” said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla.

Recent versions of Model 3 and Model Y were being delivered to drivers without certain functions. In addition to the limited maximum speed, they lacked Autosteer, Smart Summon and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance modes.

This way, all these features will be active after the recent update. According to the information, the automaker needed more time to make sure the features would be safe for use with Tesla Vision.

Finally, Tesla intends to launch the new technology also for old vehicles with radar sensors. In this case, the company believes that the model with cameras should quickly improve the tools to help drivers.

The future of Tesla Vision

In an interview with Electrek, Elon Musk stated that the Autopilot features with Tesla Vision will surpass the possibilities of the system with a radar sensor. As well, the new technology should enhance safety for drivers.

Furthermore, the cameras will be essential to the advanced autonomous driving system, Full Self-Driving (FSD). After the recent update, the automaker is expected to release the 9th beta version of the mode next week.