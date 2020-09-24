Tesla Model Y’s New Rival Lynk & Co Zero Concept

Lynk & Co is also preparing to enter the electric car market. The first images of the company’s electric car Zero Concept appeared.

Although the Chinese automotive company Geely is not well known in our country with its own name, it houses many different brands under its umbrella. These brands include relatively well-known companies such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus.

Introducing the first electric car model, XC40 Recharge, under Volvo’s roof, Geely plans to become one of the leading names in this industry. The second automobile developed for this purpose came from Lynk & Co, another subsidiary of the company, the luxury automobile manufacturer. The name of the company’s electric model is Zero Concept for now.

Innovative designed electric

Zero Concept has an innovative design similar to the five models the company has released recently. Anyway, Lynk & Co shared the images of the vehicle, which will be introduced for the first time at the Beijing Motor Show, in order to show the company’s future design language.

Although it has a coupe style roof structure, the second concept, which is designed as an electric crossover, draws attention to details such as frameless doors, thin LED headlights, sports-looking roof spouts. We see a concept design that can be used in future models.

When we look at the technical details of the car, we see that a pure electric platform called Sustainable Experience Architecture is used under the Zero Concept hood. This electric car platform will provide the infrastructure for future electric cars, including Volvo.

“Our aim is sustainability”

“Our electrical architecture gives us the opportunity to develop beautifully sized flexible, elegant and fully dynamic cars,” said Stefan Rosen, head of design at Lynk & Co. Sustainability is the key to our design strategy; We believe in a future with carefully selected materials and new technologies ”.

Zero Concept will enter production in 2021 and will have OTA updates, artificial intelligence and fully voice interaction capability. It was stated that the vehicle, about which not much details were disclosed, will have a range of more than 700 kilometers and will go from 0 to 100 in less than 4 seconds. The firm’s 01 electric SUV vehicle will go on sale in Europe this year.



