Tesla Model Y, which Recalls Its cars with persistent safety problems, Has become a “safe” Car in Europe

The Tesla Model Y, which recalled 1 million cars just last week, has managed to become the car with the highest safety record in Europe.

Tesla, which has been in trouble since the beginning of 2022 and has repeatedly recalled millions of cars, this time managed to hit the jackpot. The Tesla Model Y, one of the most popular Tesla models in Europe, has broken the record.

The Tesla Y model, which was developed specifically for Europe and went on sale at a much lower price than its version in the United States, managed to become the car with the highest safety rating in Europe. Let’s look at the details together.

Tesla Model Y became the safest car in Europe with a score of 92%

The Tesla Model Y received the highest safety rating in history in recent tests of the European New Car Evaluation Program. The assessment notes that the Tesla Model Y autopilot with a camera was an important factor in helping to avoid collisions with other cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

The electric SUV achieved an overall success rate of 92% in the Euro NCAP, which is considered the most difficult and latest developed safety test in the evaluation program. The highest score after the Tesla Model Y was the Lexus NX and Subaru Outback with a safety score of 89%.

Model Y managed to get high marks in four different categories according to the Euro NCAP assessment. The Tesla electric SUV scored 97% for adult passenger protection, 98% for safety, 87% for child protection and 82% for pedestrian protection.