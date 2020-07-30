Tesla Model Y faces Lamborghini Murcielago at start test

Whoever puts a Tesla next to a Lamborghini certainly does not expect the American vehicle to excel in a race against the Italian model, correct? But this is not what was seen in a drag test carried out between a Model Y and a Murciélago.

YouTuber Brooks Weisblat, from the DragTimes channel conducted a test with the two machines on a straight track to check which of the two cars does best in a drag on a course of just a quarter of a mile, which is equivalent to 402 meters.

The result was somewhat surprising, given the time it took for both cars to finish the stretch. While the Lamborghini Murciélago took 14.105 seconds to finish, the Tesla Model Y took just 11.928 seconds.

From 7:50 on the video preparations for the dispute between Tesla and Lamborghini begin.

Of course, if the route was extended for a few more miles, the Italian would certainly have an advantage, since her finished the “race” with the 191.15 km / h mark indicated on the speedometer, against 184.6 km / h of the editor of Elon Musk. However, the demonstration in question was to find out the pull power of each one, that is, how long they take to reach 100 km / h.

The advantage that Tesla had, after all, is not all that surprising given its mechanics. The instant torque of his electric motor was responsible for putting him in front of the Lamborghini and having a more immediate pull. In the video it is possible to see that the Model Y is already leaving at a much higher speed than the Murciélago.

In terms of numbers, the American is able to reach 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds, while the Italian, with his V12 engine, needs about 8.3 seconds.

Tesla is one of the most popular automakers in the electric segment and also works hard to make its cars more autonomous. Currently, their vehicles are at level 2, but Elon Musk hopes to reach level 5, which allows more freedom for an “independent” direction, by the end of the year.



