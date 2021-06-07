Tesla Model S Plaid + is Canceled, Announces Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, publicly revealed the cancellation of production of the Model S Plaid+. The electric vehicle promised to be a version with greater autonomy of the new model that will be delivered to drivers this month.

In a Twitter post, the executive said that the “basic” edition of Plaid is so good that no other variant will be needed. Because of this, the project is being canceled by the American automaker.

Model S goes to Plaid speed this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

As per the information, the 1020 horsepower engine of the Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 1.99 seconds. In addition, it can reach a top speed of 320 km/h.

Although details were scarce, the biggest difference between the two models would be in terms of autonomy. While the “basic” version has about 625 km of range, the special edition vehicle could run 835 km on just one battery charge.

Even after Musk’s announcement, Plaid+ is still listed as one of the Model S configuration options on Tesla’s official website. However, it remains unavailable for orders.

The Tesla Model S Plaid will begin shipping to customers from June 10th. In the US, the sedan is being sold from US$ 113 thousand — about R$ 570 thousand in direct conversion.

New Tesla Roadster will not be overshadowed

Experts attribute the Model S Plaid+ cancellation to a product overlap issue. Apparently, the next-generation Tesla Roadster will be the automaker’s premier high-performance vehicle.

In this way, the turbocharged version of the Model S could defeat the purpose of having a new roadster. Thus, the brand will not give up putting the traditional model as the only option for those who want a fast car with great autonomy.