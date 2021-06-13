Tesla Model S Plaid Gives PS5 Level Gaming Experience

Tesla Model S Plaid new gaming experience. The new Tesla Model S Plaid, which includes AMD CPU and GPU, promises its users a PS5-level gaming experience.

Tesla, the leader of the electric car market, continues to equip its cars with new equipment. The Tesla Model S Plaid, which the company introduced recently, came with a very different feature. Tesla Model S Plaid, which includes an AMD GPU, promises a PS5-level gaming experience.

Sharing information about the gaming power of the car in the presentation, Elon Musk stated that users can experience 60 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077.

Tesla Model S Plaid has a processor that comes with 7 nm Zen 2 architecture. This processor has an internal Navi 23 GPU with RDNA 2 architecture. Thus, the new model S has a PS5 level gaming experience. The system, which has a power of about 10 TFLOPS, is capable of playing many games at 60 FPS at high settings.

Offering a PS5-level experience, Tesla Model S Plaid has a 17-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 2200 x 1300. The processor that comes with the car has the ability to transfer images to the other two screens except the main screen. The car, which comes with AMD’s 8 GB GDDR6 Navi 23 GPU, can thus offer a 60 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

The base model of the Tesla Model S Plaid is 1020 horsepower. The three-motor vehicle has a distance of 643 kilometers with a single filling. However, when the vehicle switches to dual engines, this distance increases to 663 kilometers. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 320 kilometers per hour. In addition to all this, the Tesla Model S Plaid goes from 0 to 100 in 2 seconds.

What do you think of the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has a price tag of $ 122.990?