Tesla Model 3’s 2021 innovations revealed

Tesla has released the configuration tool for Model 3 and Model Y’s 2021 options. Looking at the vehicle in question, it can be seen that significant improvements have been made in the range of both cars.

The Long Range version of the Model 3, with a US price of 46 thousand 990 dollars, will be able to travel 568 kilometers with a fully charged battery. Compared to 2020, the range of the car has increased by 48 kilometers. The total range of the Standard Range Plus model increases from 402 kilometers to 423 kilometers. The range of the performance version has increased from 481 kilometers to 507 kilometers. It is worth noting that these data are not approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It is also noteworthy that the acceleration times of all models have improved. The performance version can accelerate from 0 to 97 kilometers per hour in 3.1 seconds. Looking at the cosmetic side of the business, it is seen that the 18 and 19-inch wheel designs of the Model 3 have been renewed and the 20-inch Uberturbine wheel option is offered. Metal-coated steering wheel, double-panel glass and rear view mirror that automatically dims the light are among the innovations.

Tesla, which focuses on increasing the range on the Model Y side, has not made any changes to the appearance of the car.

Tesla, which revealed 2021 innovations for Model 3, is also preparing for 2022. The company plans to install new batteries in the car in 2022 that will reduce costs and increase efficiency.



