Tesla Model 3 manages to pull 2.7-ton trailer

We already know the ability of a Model 3 to survive flooding and to navigate practically submerged (although it cannot resist a stone hurled against the driver’s glass); Now, a video posted on the Canadian channel King Truck on YouTube showed the towing power of the Tesla car: it managed to pull a 2.7-ton, 8-meter-long retro Airstream trailer.

The test was led by Andy Thomson, from the Canadian company specializing in Can-Am RV trailers; the car chosen for the test was the Long Range Model 3, electric with 568 km of autonomy.

In Thomson’s assessment, Elon Musk’s car fulfilled the task with praise, something that many might not have foreseen in the case of a compact, electric sedan. He made only one caveat: pulling the trailer significantly reduced the range of the car, dropping to just 160km.

Applause and boos

Reactions to the test were ambiguous. Many applauded the Long Range Model 3’s ability (which, in theory, would be able to pull just 910 kg) to tow the old Airstream, saying they will await the launch of CyberTruck.

Some, however, pointed out the fact that the test is useless because, in addition to violating current regulations for towing vehicles (that is, no one will be able to tow a trailer of this size with such a car on the roads), it was not done under conditions normal travel – climbing steep terrain or braking situations, for example.

According to one user, the biggest problem is that the suspension of passenger cars like the Long Range Model 3 “was not made to support this weight”, pointing out that powerful cars can tow so much weight, but not safely.

