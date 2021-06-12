Tesla Launches Model S Plaid, The Brand’s Fastest Electric Sedan

Tesla presented this Thursday (10) the long-awaited Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of the electric sedan, which hits the market with some modifications. The news was announced by the automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, as a “car crushing”.

Considered Tesla’s fastest car, the new Model S accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.99 seconds and reaches a top speed of 320 km/h. The performance is due to the set of three carbon-coated electric motors, which together deliver 1,020 hp of power, according to the manufacturer.

In terms of autonomy, the Plaid version runs up to 627 km with a charge, a range less than the Long Range variant (651 km). But if the battery runs out during a trip, just plug the electric car into the outlet for 15 minutes to get another 300 km of autonomy, taking advantage of the improved quick charging.

Another highlight is the modified heat pumps, which enable more efficient thermal energy distribution. Thus, the heat generated by the engine can be used in other parts, such as heating the seats, without compromising the engine’s performance.

Powerful multimedia center

Changes in the mechanics weren’t the only news. Inside the Tesla Model S Plaid, there’s more space and comfort for the occupants, plus a joystick-shaped steering wheel and a multimedia center with a 17-inch screen.

In the entertainment system, whose settings are compared to a PlayStation 5, it is possible to run games like Cyberpunk 2077 without any major difficulties. It can also be used for watching movies and series, listening to music, induction charging and more.

The price of the Tesla Model S Plaid starts at US$ 130 thousand in the United States, the equivalent of R$ 660 thousand at the price of the day.