Tesla is summoned for failures in Chinese-made cars

Tesla was recently summoned by Chinese officials to provide clarification regarding the construction problems of the brand’s electric cars sold in the country, according to a report released on Monday (8) by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, the large amount of consumer complaints and the several recalls carried out by the automaker led the State Administration of Market Regulation to call on Elon Musk’s company and demand improvements in the processes to ensure the quality and safety of the cars.

The subpoena, which was also made by four other bodies in the country – China Central Cyberspace Administration, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Fire Department of the Ministry of Emergency Management – mentions three problems with cars Tesla models made in China.

One of them is the sudden unintended acceleration of the car, increasing the risk of accidents, which has already been a cause for complaint in the United States. The other two biggest complaints from the Chinese are related to battery fires and failures in over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Tesla speaks out

Reuters, the electric car maker said it would carry out a thorough investigation into problems reported by customers, as well as intensifying inspections of vehicles manufactured there.

“We will strictly follow Chinese laws and regulations and will always respect consumer rights,” said the company’s representative in a message sent to the news agency. He also commented that the automaker accepted the recommendations given by the regulatory agencies.

It is the second time in less than a year that Tesla has had problems with Chinese officials. Last May, the company was forced to install the latest chips in the control center of the models sold in the country, after customers complained that they were from a version earlier than the one used in the USA.