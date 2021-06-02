Tesla Is Entering A New Industry

Tesla is throwing a leap into a new sector other than electric vehicle production. The Tesla project, whose first signals were given in 2018, is expected to start soon.

Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, is stepping into a new sector outside of car production. Musk gave the first signals that he would start restaurant services in the past years. The details of the project, which is expected to be put into service in the coming months, are not yet clear.

Tesla recently filed for a new trademark under its restaurant services. This application is said to be a sign that the company is preparing to finally realize an idea that CEO Elon Musk and other executives have been discussing publicly since at least 2017.

According to the company’s application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 27; took action for three new trademarks that will cover the categories of “restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, takeaway services”. The application is currently pending review and the first step is expected on August 27.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk later expanded on the restaurant idea. He introduced the restaurant concept in a tweet he shared on Twitter in 2018. “An old car at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles; I’ll put in roller skates and a rock restaurant.” said

In fact, Tesla applied for a restaurant and supercharging station a few months after this tweet. But the company has remained relatively quiet about the potential business venture since then. The company, Tesla plans to open a restaurant-charging station or other restaurants to create a similar business model; He didn’t elaborate further on whether he could use the logo.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Tesla’s iconic ‘T’ logo to be used and trademarked by restaurants; It is included in the USTPO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) application. The company has also filed for trademarks for the word ‘Tesla’ itself and a stylized version of the word.

Although Tesla supercharged restaurant is not an original idea; It is said that it will create a new incentive for people to buy a new vehicle, especially for electric car owners. People can eat, exercise or rest while they wait for their vehicle to charge. Who knows, maybe the waiters will also serve hamburgers on electric skates.