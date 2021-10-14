Tesla Has Already Earned $1 Billion Investing In Bitcoins

Tesla: Automaker Tesla has registered a positive financial balance in the sale of vehicles, but an alternative form of revenue generation has also yielded good results for the brand: the cryptocurrency market.

According to the CoinTelegraph website, the company led by Elon Musk, himself a great enthusiast and speculator in this sector of the economy, has already earned US$ 1 billion just by investing in bitcoins.

Investment well made?

In February 2021, Tesla acquired a total of 43,200 bitcoins, equivalent to US$ 1.5 billion in the period. However, the recent appreciation brings this value today to US$ 2.5 billion. Speculations about the profit have been circulating since the beginning, but only now a more accurate analysis has been possible thanks to the monitoring resources of the website Bitcointreasuries.net.

In May of this year, speculation went so far as to point out that Tesla sold part or all of its bitcoin stock, information later corrected by Musk himself. For the time being, there are no details on a possible resale of the company’s stock of cryptocurrencies.