Tesla gets another $ 2,000 in ‘100% autonomous’ version

As of next Monday (26) Tesla users will have to pay an additional $ 2,000 if they wish to use Autopilot autonomous driving software, which actually does not do everything alone – it is an assisted steering complement to help the driver driving on highways, changing lanes and parking your car (which, because of the name, has already resulted in pedestrians being run over and legal proceedings).

When Tesla cars were purchased, consumers could choose to pay $ 8,000 more to access Autopilot in its preliminary versions, but the value has been updated to $ 10,000. As Elon Musk has suggested, for now, the price will only apply to users in the USA.

In November last year, Tesla owners experienced a $ 1,000 price increase in technology; in July, the value was readjusted again. If in April the CEO of the automaker suggested that users should pay for the feature through a monthly subscription, on another occasion he warned that these increases will be repeated, as the program approaches being truly autonomous. Musk has already announced that, eventually, the software will reach $ 100,000.

Beta version, and without hands

The day after the increase (27), the beta version of the software will be launched, which promises to provide real autonomous driving. Musk previously said the tests would be done only with a small group of experienced and careful drivers.

Nobody knows yet what resources will be available; Tesla’s CEO warned on Twitter last week that this launch would be “extremely slow and cautious”, given the cases of drivers who, even knowing the current limitations of the feature, sleep or watch movies on their cell phones while the car is in motion.



