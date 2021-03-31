Tesla Fixes a Bug on a Bitcoin Software

Tesla, who invested in Bitcoin this year and started selling vehicles with Bitcoin, detected a bug in a software called BTCPay Server. Tesla employees who reported the problem to the relevant team helped to fix the bug.

Tesla’s security team inspected BTCPay Server’s GitHub page last week. BTCPay Server, an open source software, enables transactions with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

They helped fix the problem

According to the share of BTCPay founder Nicolas Dorier yesterday, the bug in the software affected the users who did “Docker Deployment, configured the e-mail server and authorized the user registration processes in the” Server Settings> Policies “section.

Dorier said the bug was reported to them by Tesla’s security team. Tesla’s security team contributed to fixing the bug and improving the security process of BTCPay.