Tesla effect: 7 brands that will leave gasoline completely

Electric cars are increasingly popular. This is because the emission of greenhouse gases – present in cars, motorcycles and trucks is one of the main causes of global warming. To contain the problem, Elon Musk’s Tesla was the first automaker to sell electric on a large scale. However, large companies such as Jaguar, Ford and Volvo are already launching electric or hybrid vehicles alongside conventional lines. Check out some companies that intend to compete in the electric market in the coming years:

1. Audi – 2036

Audi will continue to launch options for gasoline-powered vehicles for the next 15 years, but in the future, the German automaker aims to launch only electric vehicles. Currently, the main car of the brand that competes with Tesla is the Audi E-Tron, launched in 2018.

2. Bentley – 2026

Bentley, which makes luxury cars, is also set to start producing electric cars. The automaker expects to produce hybrids in the next four years and, by 2026, have only battery options.

3. Daimler / Mercedes-Benz – 2040

Daimler, responsible for Mercedes, announced in 2019 that it plans to stop producing traditional vehicles. However, the deadline is over. According to the company, the estimate to start the transition to the electric line is at least 19 years.

4. Ford (Europe) – 2026

In Europe, the automaker is expected to complete the transition to electric cars by 2026. In the United States, on the other hand, the manufacturer will continue to produce hybrid and conventional models.

5. General Motors – 2035

In early 2021, the American automaker announced its plan to abandon gasoline-powered cars. The company is expected to turn all of its vehicles into electric vehicles by 2035.

6. Jaguar – 2030

At the beginning of the year, the luxury car company announced that it will take until 2030 for all vehicles of the brand to be electric. Jaguar currently has only one 100% battery-powered model in its portfolio.

7. Volkswagen – 2030

This week, Volkswagen unveiled its plan to make the brand’s electric cars more accessible. The transition from traditional models to battery-powered vehicles is the company’s current priority. At least 80% of the brand’s cars are expected to be electric by 2030.

8. Volvo – 2030

Swedish automaker Volvo plans to have only electric cars available on the market by 2030. This month, the company presented its second 100% battery-powered vehicle.