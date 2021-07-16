Tesla: Cybertruck’s Possible Failure Doesn’t Worry Elon Musk

Maintaining his unusual posture as Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk revealed he doesn’t care if Cybertruck fails. Introduced in 2019, the electric pickup divided opinions due to its futuristic design.

“Honestly, chances are the Cybertruck will fail because it’s such a different vehicle than anything else. But I do not care. The other pickup trucks look just like copies, while the Cybertruck appears to have been made by aliens,” said the executive.

This isn’t the first time Musk has talked about the possible failure of the futuristic pickup. In 2020, when asked if Tesla would have a “plan B”, the executive said that the automaker could only launch a “more conventional” vehicle.

“Dangerous” design

Several law enforcement agencies are concerned about the Cybertruck’s myriad of sharp angles. In particular, the model’s more aggressive lines could pose a risk to pedestrians or cyclists.

When asked about the matter on Twitter, Musk said the electric pickup will have minimal changes. According to the CEO, Tesla will keep the production design very close to the version unveiled in 2019.

“Just a few minor tweaks here and there to make the vehicle a little better. Without handles, the car recognizes the driver and unlocks the door. Meanwhile, the four-wheel steered control offers more agile maneuvers,” said the CEO.

Start of production in 2021

The Cybertruck should cost from US$ 40 thousand – around R$ 20 thousand – and promises autonomy to run up to 400 km per load. What’s more, the pickup will use an extremely powerful electric motor capable of towing up to 6,350 kilos.

According to an email sent to Tesla drivers, production of the vehicle should start at the end of 2021. Following the automaker’s tradition, versions with more expensive configurations should be delivered before the “basic” models.