Tesla Cybertruck Responds To Hummer’s Crab Mod

Tesla has moved to compete more strongly with electric pickup trucks like the Hummer EV and Rivian R1T. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that rear-wheel drive will be added to the Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

Musk stated that this way, the electric pickup truck can move with “high agility”. Tesla will thus have a somewhat crude response to the Hummer’s crab mode and the Rivian R1T’s tank spins.

Musk also underlined that Cybertruck will have the same design as shown in the promotion in 2019. Despite this, the eccentric billionaire users did not neglect to mention that great things await. Production of the pickup truck will begin later this year.

It can be said that the rear-wheel drive feature will be partially necessary. The Tesla Cybertruck is also a large vehicle by pickup truck standards. Therefore, the fact that it is a difficult vehicle to park may complicate the sales of Cybertruck. The change in the electric pickup truck category since the introduction of Cybertruck makes it more important for Tesla to make such moves.