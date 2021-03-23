Tesla cars are not used to spy on China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied that the automaker’s cars were used to spy on China. The Chinese government recently reportedly banned the brand’s vehicles from entering military areas concerned about the models’ security cameras.

“There is a strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information. If Tesla used cars to spy on China or anywhere, we would be closed, ”said Musk on a panel at the China Development Forum last Saturday (20).

The possible ban on Tesla vehicles comes close to a meeting between top Chinese and American diplomats. This will be the first personal interaction since Joe Biden took over as President of the United States.

During the panel, Musk called for greater mutual trust between the two largest economies in the world. The executive then compared the recent controversy with the Trump administration’s efforts to ban the social network TikTok.

“The United States wanted to close TikTok and, fortunately, that did not happen. Many people were concerned, but I think this fear is unnecessary and we must learn from it ”, said the executive.

So far, the Chinese government has not yet officially commented on possible restrictions on Tesla vehicles in military areas. As well, the automaker did not reveal a strategy to deal with the “blockade”.

Disputed electrical market in China

China is the largest automobile market in the world and an important battleground for electric vehicles. An example of this were the 147,445 units sold by Tesla in 2020 – equivalent to 30% of the automaker’s global sales.

However, the possible ban on the brand among the Chinese military may hinder expansion plans in the country. This includes the construction of the Gigafactory near the capital Shanghai and the development of exclusive models for the Chinese market.