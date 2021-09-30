Tesla Car On Autopilot Crashes Into 5 Texas Police Officers

Tesla: “The Navigate on Autopilot feature suggests lane changes to optimize your journey, and makes adjustments to avoid getting stuck behind slow cars or trucks. When enabled, the Navigate on Autopilot feature will also automatically steer your vehicle to road junctions and exits based on your destination. ”

This is what we can read on the Tesla website about the different autonomous driving functions of its vehicles, specifically in the ‘autopilot’ section, noting that despite everything “the current characteristics of the Autopilot need active supervision of the driver and do not allow the car to be autonomous “.

The Tesla autopilot

2019: Tesla is sued by the family of Jeremy Banner, a 50-year-old man who died in an accident while using Tesla’s autopilot.

Early 2019: Tesla is sued by the family of 38-year-old Wei Huang, who died in 2018 after his Model X crashed into a separation barrier with Autopilot activated.

February 2021: A Tesla X SUV seriously wounds 5 police officers in a checkpoint after crashing into it without slowing down with the autopilot activated.

The accident took place on February 27, 2021 in Splendora, a small town in Montgomery County, in the eastern part of the state. According to the lawsuit, the Model X SUV collided with several police officers while participating in a traffic control on the Eastex Freeway in Texas. “They were all seriously injured,” the lawsuit said.