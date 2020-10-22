Tesla breaks record profits and stocks soar

While most major automakers are still managing their costs and still praying for an end to the pandemic, Tesla celebrates a record third quarter in vehicle sales, giant profits and a rise in company shares.

In the last quarter alone, 140,000 new Teslas hit the streets, generating an operating profit of $ 809 million (from revenue of $ 1.4 billion). On Thursday (22), the automaker’s shares appreciated 5.5% after its third quarter fiscal report was released.

Tesla’s revenues rose 39% compared to 2019, reaching US $ 8.8 billion, and vehicle deliveries increased by 44%, with expectations to close the year with half a million cars delivered – for that to happen, it will be necessary that production beats the previous quarterly record by 29%, reaching the mark of 181 thousand new vehicles.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the company’s market capitalization reached US $ 394 billion, surpassing giants such as Johnson & Johnson (US $ 379 billion), Procter & Gamble (US $ 357 billion) and JPMorgan Chase (US $ 303 billion) billion).

Waste addicts

The automotive market in the USA, even in a fast recovery, still shows a slow pace befitting the size of the assemblers that compose it; Elon Musk’s company, however, enjoys an operation on an ideal scale.

For Business Insider analyst Matthew DeBord, “the global auto industry is addicted to waste and has a hard time eliminating redundant research and development and returning underutilized manufacturing capacity.”

The strength of Elon Musk’s company would be its capacity perfectly aligned with demand and factories operating efficiently, supporting both continuous growth and profitability, which made the automaker a model of how to face a crisis such as the covid-19 pandemic.



