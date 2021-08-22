Tesla Bot, Tesla’s First Humanoid Robot: “Real, Friendly” And By 2022

Tesla Bot: What are the coincidences: In the same week in which Boston Dynamics has shown how its humanoid robots are already capable of fluid parkour, and after the announcement of the robotic dog Cyberdog that Xiaomi is preparing, we culminated a few summer days of intense robotics with another huge announcement: Tesla enters robotics with its first artificial humanoid: The Tesla Bot.

Tesla Bot

Elon Musk has us used to surprises, be it a flamethrower, some space rockets capable of landing in the exact place from which they took off, a train that moves through a tunnel at a thousand kilometers per hour, a Tesla car that he is going to put in Orbit or a truck that looks like something out of a futuristic film from the 80s. But of course, despite the fact that their companies handle the most cutting-edge and avant-garde technology, we did not expect this week.

The Tesla Bot, the company’s first humanoid robot.

“Developing the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose bipedal humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks. We are looking for mechanical, electrical, control and software engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our vehicle fleet. ”

This ad can be seen if you enter the AI ​​section of the Tesla website, right on the cover scrolling down a bit. Tesla itself took advantage of its AI Day event last Thursday to announce news focused on the development of new Artificial Intelligence functions along with other hardware, including the Tesla Bot.