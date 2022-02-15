Tesla announced the value of their Bitcoin

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla stated that the net worth of the amount of Bitcoin in the hands of the company is $ 1.99 billion as of December 31.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has informed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about the effects of the company’s digital asset investments on its profitability.

Noting that it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021, the company stated that the amount of Bitcoin it held by the end of 2021 was $1.99 billion.

Tesla previously stated that he would accept Bitcoin as a means of payment, but then Elon Musk retracted this statement with a tweet, stating that cryptocurrencies could be accepted as a means of payment in the future if they were approved as a means of payment and certain conditions were met.

Musk, who frequently makes statements about the company and cryptocurrencies via the social media platform Twitter, agreed with the company lawyers to review the tweets he would make by making an agreement with the SEC as a result of a lawsuit filed in 2018.