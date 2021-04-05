Tesla and SpaceX open thousands of jobs in Texas

Electric car maker Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX, both currently run by Elon Musk, are looking for new employees in the US state of Texas.

The businessman went to Twitter to publicize the offer of jobs – some even without prerequisites, such as higher education diplomas, and with the possibility of growth in the company over the years.

In the case of Tesla, the need for hiring is focused on Gigafactory, the large factory that the company maintains near Austin.

“We need about 10,000 people for Giga Texas by 2022. It’s only 5 minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown and close to the Colorado River,” wrote the CEO, sharing an offer from the automaker itself.

SpaceX, on the other hand, needs a workforce in the Starbase region, which is close to the village of Boca Chica. It also aims to increase the workforce “by several thousand people in the next one or two years”. The entrepreneur even considers building a city from scratch or improving the structure of one of the neighboring territories.

“Please consider moving to Starbase or larger areas of Brownsville / South Padre and encourage friends to do the same. The need to hire SpaceX for engineers, technicians, builders and essential support for all sectors is growing rapidly “he stated.