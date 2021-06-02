Tesla and AMD Announce PS5 Equivalent Entertainment System

AMD has confirmed that Tesla’s new in-vehicle entertainment system will consist of a Ryzen processor and an RDNA 2 graphics card. The news was announced during the manufacturer’s virtual panel at Computex 2021.

The news confirms a statement made by Elon Musk in January this year. According to the CEO of the electric car brand, updating the on-board system would allow the owners of the Tesla Model S and X to play The Witcher 3 .

“We will have a Ryzen processing unit powering the entertainment system on both models. As well as a discrete RDNA 2 based GPU to run AAA games,” explained Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.

Featuring 10 teraflops of power, the vehicular platform will be nearly equivalent to the PlayStation 5. Sony’s console uses a similar RDNA 2 graphics card and offers 10.28 teraflops.

After the announcement, leaker Patrick Schur retrieved a Tesla diagram leaked in January of this year. The project revealed that the automaker would use an AMD Navi 23 GPU in the vehicle’s next system.

On the same Computex 2021 panel, AMD unveiled new graphics chips for notebooks including the Radeon 6600M. According to information, the weakest model in the line is equivalent to the Navi 23.

Lower performance than PS5

According to AMD details, the Radeon 6600M comes with 28 CUs and 1792 shader units. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 has 36 CUs and around 2,304 shader units.

While not exactly the same, Tesla’s system and Sony’s console basically use the same technology. The difference is the smaller number of cores on the same GPU architecture, resulting in slightly lower performance.

Finally, Elon Musk announced that Model S with AMD’s system will begin shipping on June 10th.