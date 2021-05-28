Tesla Activates In-Car Camera With Update

Tesla activates the in-car camera with the update. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, years ago, rejected eye tracking to measure the driver’s attention level and argued that it was an inefficient method. However, the latest update for Tesla cars activates the in-cab camera.

Tesla’s latest update notes that the cabin camera above the rearview mirror will detect driver inattention while Autopilot is active and warn the driver if necessary.

With this update, Tesla joins among the companies that use the cabin camera to measure the attention level of drivers. Until now, the electric car manufacturer has been content with only measuring the power applied to the steering wheel.

The posts showing that some drivers walked around this method and did not stand behind the wheel raised concerns about safety. It can be said that adding an extra tracking method will further strengthen the trust in Autopilot.