Terry McLaren Decides on mandatory mini-camp

That assumption is now poised to become a reality for the Washington Commanders, as star receiver Terry McLaurin decides to attend a mandatory mini-camp.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, McLaurin has no plans to attend a mini-camp this week. According to the report, McLaurin is still seeking a contract extension and hopes he will be paid on par with other top NFL receivers.

In 2021, McLaurin had another superb year for Washington, making 77 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. But his contract expires after this season.

In the short term, McLaurin will miss representatives with new quarterback Carson Wentz. As for the long-term perspective, it remains unclear what the commanders will do with their top receiver.

Since joining Washington in 2019, Terry McLaurin has been the Washington Commanders’ best receiver. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards in each of his three seasons and led the team in receiving touchdowns twice.

More importantly, McLaurin has averaged more than 1,000 receiving yards per season on an offense that consistently ranks among the last in the league.

Naturally, Maklaurin wants to capitalize on the success he has achieved now. The more important question is whether Washington will (and will) be able to give him what he wants.

Will Terry McLaurin return to the team before training camp? Will he even play for the team this season?