Terry Hall was buried after his death last month.

On December 19, The Specials announced that their frontman had passed away at the age of 63 after a “short illness”. The band’s bassist Horace Panter subsequently confirmed that Hall had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which had spread to his liver.

By the beginning of last month, the singer “lost weight” and became “very weak”. Hall then died on the evening of December 18.

According to Contact Music, a memorial service for the late Specials star was held yesterday (Tuesday, January 3) at Golders Green Crematorium in north-west London. Among the visitors were people like Tim Burgess and Steve Cradock from Ocean Color Scene.

Dozens of mourners are said to have arrived at the ceremony on two old red double-decker London buses (via the Daily Mail).

After the news of Hall’s death, tributes from people like Damon Albarn, Sleaford Mods, Billy Bragg, The Libertines, New Order, Rovetta and Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure) appeared on social networks.

Former Specials member Neville Staple, meanwhile, said he was “deeply saddened” by the singer’s passing.

“We knew that Terry was unwell, but until recently we didn’t realize how serious it was,” Staple wrote on Twitter. “We have just confirmed together several joint musical agreements for 2023. It struck me.”

Elsewhere, Hall’s home football club Coventry City paid tribute to the late frontman by placing a digital banner at the match.

“Hello, my name is Terry, and I’m going to have fun first,” it read, referring to the words from The Specials’ 1980 song “Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think).” “Terry Hall, 19.03.1959 — 19.12.2022”.

Fans also shared footage of Hall’s latest performance with The Specials on social media.