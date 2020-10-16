Terrible report in the US: 5,000 died without convictions

The death rate in the top 500 prisons in the US has increased by more than 8 percent since the last official data was released in 2016. According to the study, the majority of those who lost their lives are people who have never been convicted of the alleged crimes.

According to Reuters’ research, in the 12-year period between 2008 and 2019, the death rates rose to the highest point, especially in the first three years of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The table, which examined 12-year prisoner death records in the 10 largest prisons in the states and 523 prisons with 750 or more prisoners, showed that it was the highest figure outside the US federal government data.

5 THOUSAND PEOPLE DIE BEFORE BEING REFERRED TO THE COURT

While the study examines 7,500 deaths, it is seen that 4,998 people, two-thirds of those who died in prison between 2008 and 2019, died before they were brought to court.

These people were deemed innocent when they died. In other words, they were never convicted of the crimes against which they were arrested.

35 PERCENT INCREASE WITH THE LAST YEAR

The research reveals that the death rate in prisons with more than 500 prisoners has increased by 35 percent since last year. According to Reuters’ findings, this increase is due to illnesses in prison, suicide, drug overdose and alcohol. Inadequate surveillance and insufficient medical and mental health services are also stated to be factors.

According to the data, 2 thousand of the prisoners who died in prison committed their own lives. One thousand 500 of them were waiting to be tried or the indictment to be written about them. The data show that the suicide rate in prisons has dropped in the past three years, with many facilities initiating suicide awareness and intervention attempts. However, the death rate from drug overdose and alcohol increased by 72 percent.

The USA does not share any data on the reason why prisoners died under an article that entered into force in 1984.



