“Terrible Levels Coming” Gold and BTC Forecast from Economist!

The recent instability in the cryptocurrency market, stifled by rising interest rates and rising inflation, has led many analysts in the industry to predict a market crash in 2022. In an interview, Harry Dent, economist and founder of HS Dent Publishing, discussed the market outlook for gold, Bitcoin (BTC) and equity markets.

Bitcoin will crash before it rises to these levels, while gold will explode

The environment of instability in the crypto money market, which is suppressed by rising interest rates and increasing inflation, continues. According to Mr. Dent and the current situation in the cryptocurrency market, he warned that Bitcoin (BTC) could fall as low as $3,000 before rising to $500,000 in a future market boom. Harry Dent said on the subject:

THE LEADING CRYPTO CURRENCY WILL COLD. IN MY ESTIMATE, BITCOIN MAY DOWN TO LEVELS OF $3K OR $7,000 AND THROUGH HALF MILLION TO A MILLION IN THE NEXT GLOBAL EXPLOSION (2037). THINK THE CURRENT CRISIS AFTER THE BIGGEST BUBBLE IN HISTORY WILL SHOW THAT JUST PRINTING MONEY IS NOT POSSIBLE AND THAT COUNTRIES WANT A NEW STANDARD – SOMETHING FOR ORIGINAL AND DIGITAL.

Interestingly, the economist also acknowledged that, although he predicts that gold will rise to $3 to $5,000 in the next boom, it will not be the “standard” countries seek. The analyst also said:

THE WORLD WILL LOVE BITCOIN IN THE LONG TERM. BITCOIN WILL BE THE NEW DIGITAL STANDARD FOR MONEY AND THAT STANDARD, SO OTHER THINGS, CRYPTO. I THINK BITCOIN WILL BECOME THE GLOBAL STANDARD. IT IS NOT THERE YET, IT IS NOT BIG ENOUGH, IT IS NOT WIDELY ACCEPTABLE, BUT I THINK IT WILL FALL MOST.

Analyst talked about financial recession in 2022 expectation

It’s worth noting that the economist predicted the “biggest financial recession ever” for 2022 in January, suggesting that the first crash should occur in the first three months of 2022. Indeed, markets have performed significantly worse since he made this forecast. However, he did not take into account the Russian invasion of Ukraine when making this prediction. When things keep going up, people need to realize something is wrong in order to reconsider the high valuations.

Bitcoin has experienced a decrease of about 30.3 percent in the last 1 year. Although the leading cryptocurrency seems to be in a downtrend for a year, it has only given a high part of its losses in the last 1 month. BTC has lost about 26.5 percent of its value in a 30-day period.