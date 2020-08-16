Terrible! Jin was EXCLUDED from this important project

Find out why BTS’s Jin is causing a sensation by being excluded from this important band project.

BTS is the most recognized boy band in the K-pop world internationally and they are about to launch Learn Korean With BTS, an intensive Korean course so that their fans from all over the world can get closer to the native language of the K-pop idols.

It is for this reason that a special unboxing video was recently released showing all the articles that the Learn Korean With BTS educational program has, as part of the promotions of the official merchandise of the Bangtan Boys.

It should be noted that the components of Learn Korean With BTS are very diverse and will help ARMY make their Korean classes more fun, the package contains 4 books, an electronic pen, a micro USB, a study notebook and stickers for your computer keyboard.

But that’s not all, because in addition to the Learn Korean With BTS books, different photographs of BTS appear and in the presentation video the greetings and thanks of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and RM were similar, but in the photograph there is an error with one of the members of BTS.

Jin’s exclusion from BTS

It seems that Jin is at the center of the image and in the process of binding Learn Korean With BTS, the idol’s image was lost, a part of his face and body did not appear with the rest of his bandmates.

Everything seems to indicate that Jin has very bad luck, because this is not the first time that this type of incident has happened with Kim Seok Jin, in the merchandise and official BTS products, since the singer does not appear or parts of him in the photographs are lose in the center.

Due to such a situation the ARMY is asking for respect for Jin and for all the members of BTS with the hashtag #RespectBtsJin, thanks to the thousands of messages the mention is trends in different social networks.

It should be noted that some time ago a similar situation was experienced in V, the singer did not appear in the official merchandise of the Bangtan Boys and ARMY made a request to the Big Hit Entertainment company not to make the same mistake again.

Do you think this exclusion of Jin is done on purpose? Do you think there is a way to remedy this painful detail that Jin is the victim of?



