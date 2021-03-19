Terra (LUNA) Price Maintains Upward Moment

Terra (LUNA) price increased to $ 21.78 on March 19, hitting ATH and continues its upward momentum. So what are the developments that led to this situation?

Terra (LUNA) gained 228 percent on the monthly chart, 184 percent on the two-week chart, and 98 percent on the weekly chart, according to CoinGecko data. LUNA rose 17 percent on a daily basis and managed to reach an all-time high. The token has a market value of $ 8.7 billion and a daily transaction volume of $ 1.1 billion.

Developments that increase the price of Terra (LUNA)