Terminator: produced on Netflix based on the franchise

According to information obtained by the international press, Netflix ordered an anime series based directly on the famous franchise Terminator, in the original, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. As the project is still in its early stages, details about the plot are being kept under wraps.

The production is a partnership between the streaming platform and Skydance, responsible for the last two Terminator films released in the cinema. The franchise is one of the most famous when it comes to science fiction. The first feature film was released in the mid-1980s and was a huge success worldwide.

Netflix’s anime curator John Derderian said in an official statement that the films in the Terminator saga have formulated iconic stories for the sci-fi industry.

“The anime series will explore this universe in a unique way. We can’t wait for fans to experience an incredible new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans, ”he added, adding that the cinematic plot has become one of the most relevant in recent years.

Learn more about the production of the Terminator-based anime series

Among the names behind the development of the project is Mattson Tomlin, who will act as a showrunner in season 1. In addition, he will also serve as an executive producer and co-writer. According to him, according to the same official statement, the episodes of the new series will break stylistic conventions.

“Anyone who knows my writing knows that I believe in big emotional fluctuations,” he said, thanking Netflix for the opportunity to work with this production.

Remember that other anime series were recently ordered by the streaming giant. Thus, the platform is increasingly consolidated in this market niche with its investments that are almost always right.

Let’s wait for more news!