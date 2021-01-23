Terminator and Sarah Connor arrive in Fortnite!

Epic Games revealed today, through its official website, that the popular Terminator movie franchise has already arrived in the Fortnite game in the form of more themed skins and challenges! Check out the ad trailer:

In the new event we will have both the heroine Sarah Connor and the metallic skeleton of the T-800 (emblematically played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in theaters). With them, new items also arrived, all part of the “Future War” (or “future war”) collection, already available in the game store!

