Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Denies Reports that They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a bill for Skipping Their wedding

Closing the rumors. Luis “Louis” Ruelas denied reports that his wife Teresa Giudice demanded money from her brother Joe Gorgi and daughter-in-law Melissa Gorgi for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6.

The stars who missed the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

“We will never ask Joe and Melissa for money in a million years — we are not petty. Joe and Melissa missed you,” commented 48-year-old Louis on an Instagram post after Radar Online published an article with a claim on Monday, August 8.

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin echoed the sentiment via Twitter. “This is absolutely not true! If there was such a “bill”, it would have already been posted. Trust and believe,” she wrote on Monday.

As for why Joe, 42, and Melissa, 43, missed the wedding, a source told Us Weekly on Monday that the couple “made a last-minute decision not to attend Teresa’s wedding after a scandalous argument,” adding that they “planned” to be there until “Melissa was stunned.””rumors” about her marriage.

The insider explained that the couple’s absence is likely to have long-term consequences for the relationship between the two couples, explaining that “Teresa may not forgive Joe after that, and vice versa.”

The 50-year-old bride, who has four children—Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12—with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, received a warning that the Gorgs would not be there to see her walk down the aisle.

The biggest quarrels between “real housewives”

“Teresa was notified a day in advance of their non—appearance, so it wasn’t like she was overwhelmed that day,” a source told us. “She went ahead with her wedding and didn’t let it ruin her happy day.”

Melissa also did not attend the RHONJ star’s bachelorette party, and her husband said in his Instagram story that he was not at the rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 5. “Blood doesn’t make you a family,” he wrote along with his picture. parties with his wife’s friends and family..

Despite the noticeable absence of her brother, Teresa enjoyed her big day. She shared a video from the event via Instagram, thanking everyone thanks to whom “her dream wedding took place,” including “all our loved ones who came to celebrate with us.” She and Louis started dating in July 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.

Chronology of the relationship between Teresa Giudice and husband Luis Ruelas

Now that Teresa’s wedding is over, her brother doesn’t regret staying away. “The Gorgs felt they made the right decision,” an insider told Us. “She said a lot of hurtful things about their marriage.

The natives of New Jersey got married in 2004, they have three children: Antonia, Gino and Joey.