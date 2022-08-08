Teresa Giudice’s hairdresser says her hairstyle cost almost $10,000 on her wedding day: “Go big or go home”

Teresa Giudice at the MTV Movie And TV Awards 2022: UNSCRIPTED at The Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, June 6, 2022. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

At her wedding to Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice wanted to make a big statement… with her hair.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who said yes on Saturday, August 6, rocked a high mane of curls stuffed with $7,000 worth of false hair, according to her hairdresser Lucia Casazza.

“As we know, Theresa is the Queen of Jersey. We needed hair worthy of a queen,” Kazazza told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, August 8. — said the beauty guru who has been working on Judis’ mane since the third season of the Bravo franchise.

Giudice wanted something “supernatural” by sending Casazza “exquisite” and “fabulous” images from traditional Italian and Mediterranean weddings, a hairstyle expert told Cohen.

Kazazza also shared Ruelas’ opinion. “Luis likes her hair pulled back from her face,— Casazza explained.

With this in mind, Casazza, Giudice and the Jersey native’s daughter Gia chose a shiny crown — a piece that Casazza created for the entire hairstyle.

“It was all human hair… We have added a build-up. We used clamps,” Kazazza said. From there, Cazazza created an “insert” to which she added additional extensions, creating a rounded pouf that was located above the Giudice tiara.

In total, Kazazza used seven bundles of hair, two packages of hairpins and more than 1,500 invisibles to keep Giudice’s curls in place, she explained to Cohen. “[Her hair] required extensions worth more than $7,000… and such styling cost $2,500,” Kazazza shared when asked about the price.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at a wedding in New Jersey. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Giudice and Ruelas were married at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

To complement the spectacular hair, Giudice wore a strapless dress by Mark Zunino with a mermaid neckline. The groom looked dapper in a white tuxedo.

The ceremony was filled with bravery, as it was attended by her RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, as well as Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks from Atlanta’s “Real Housewives” and Chanel Ayan from Dubai. Also present was former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley.

Us Weekly first confirmed that the couple was dating in November 2020, and Ruelas asked the question in October 2021.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas at a wedding in New Jersey. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

This is Giudice’s second marriage. She married Joe Giudice in 1999, and the former couple finalized their divorce in 2020. In addition to Gia, 21, they have daughters Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

Ruelas, for his part, was previously married to Marisa DiMartino. They separated in 2011 and share sons Louis Jr. and Nicholas.