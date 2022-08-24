Teresa Giudice claims that in fact there were 10,000 invisible hairpins in her wedding hairstyle, not 1,500: “I liked this image”

Truly goosebumps. Teresa Giudice has shared details about her instantly iconic wedding look — and it looks like more invisible hairpins were involved than originally reported.

“My hairdresser Lucia [Casazza] spent about eight hours getting her hair done and styling took about two hours,” the 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, August 23, touting her partnership. with Lumenis. “She used more than 10,000 invisible hairpins, and I liked the result we achieved.”

Kazazza previously claimed that for a complex hairstyle that included a $7,000 human hair extension, it took 1,500 invisible hairpins to maintain its impressive height. “As we know, my girlfriend Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair worthy of a queen,” the stylist told Andy Cohen during an interview on the SiriusXM radio show earlier this month. “Go big, or go home.”

The hairstyle generated a lot of memes and comments on the web, but the bride was happy — and that’s the main thing. “I’m a proven and real Jersey girl,” the Bravo personality told us. “I knew my hair would be excessive. But I wanted everything at my wedding to be first-class.”

The skinny Italian writer and Luis “Louis” Ruelas got married on August 6 after two years of living together. Before the ceremony, Us confirmed that the wedding, held at Chateau Park in East Brunswick, New Jersey, was filmed for a special edition of RHONJ.

According to Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip alumni, fans will see the duo exchange their vows, which they both wrote themselves. “I spent a lot of time writing my vows,” Giudice explained. “I wanted him to know how special he is and how happy I am to be his wife. His vows were beautiful. You’ll see more about it next season.”

Although the image of the reality TV star made headlines on her wedding day, the weeks leading up to the ceremony were just as important for her preparation for beauty. The New Jersey native used Lumenis’ new TriLift device, which uses stimulation to tone facial muscles to instantly tighten the face.

“It was very important for me to feel as good as possible on my wedding day, so I followed a healthy diet and started researching procedures that would not give downtime and make me look and feel better,” Giudice explained to us. “TriLift from Lumenis turned out to be the perfect option for me!”

The Celebrity Apprentice graduate added that she had heard about the device from friends before trying it on herself, and she is pleased with the “amazing” results.

“The process was so quick and easy, and there was absolutely no pain or downtime,” she said. “My face looks a lot tighter and fitter, but the results look natural, so I still feel like myself—just an improved version!”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi