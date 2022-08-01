Teresa Giudice celebrates bachelorette party with Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and other housewives

Party before the party! Teresa Giudice celebrated her bachelorette party with several colleagues from the movie “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” before her wedding to Luis “Louis” Ruelas.

Wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas from RHONJ: everything you need to know

The 50-year-old Bravo personality gathered her closest ones for a party held on Saturday, July 30, a few days before the wedding with the 48-year-old businessman. combined with white stiletto heels.

Among the guests of the holiday were Giudice’s colleagues on the RHONJ series Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, as well as Danielle Cabral, who will appear in the upcoming 13th season of the show. Ashley Boulch Darby, who stars in The Real Housewives of Potomac, was also present along with makeup artist Priscilla Distasio.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: chronology of their relationship

“I like to celebrate your happiest moments with you @teresagiudice #LouResa #chosenfamily,” 45—year-old Aydin wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself with the future bride. Darby, 34, also posed with the lady of the hour, writing on Instagram: “We’re so excited for your big day, Tre!! ♥️ 👰🏻».

Although several housewives attended the party, earlier this year Giudice revealed that none of them would be bridesmaids at the wedding, including her 43-year-old daughter-in-law. The “On Display” singer later stated that she learned that she would not participate in the ceremony while watching the episode “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I found out on TV that I won’t be at Teresa’s wedding and that I’m not a bridesmaid, which I don’t mind. I’m fine with [it],” the author of Love Italian Style said during the March release of her podcast “Melissa Gorga on Display.” “I understand. To each his own.”

Mention everything! The legal problems of real housewives over the years

However, the big wedding drama happened later when Ramona Singer inadvertently leaked the date and venue of the event. The 65-year-old “Real Housewives of New York” star posted an invitation on Snapchat in May, saying that the wedding would take place in early August at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

After the incident, 51-year-old Catania told Jeff Lewis that Giudice had “changed” some of her wedding plans, although she did not specify what exactly would change. “The information there had to be changed,” she explained in June. “Whatever it is.”

The author of Standing Strong, for her part, confirmed that she planned to provide “additional security” at the event due to the leak. “I called [Ramona] and said, ‘Would you please erase this from your story right now,'” the New Jersey native told Entertainment Tonight in June. “And she’s like this:”My God, what have I done?