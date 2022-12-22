TenZ Releases TigerSoul Product Line on Top of Project T

TenZ abandoned the Tiger Soul product line after the success of its Project T line.

Professional Sentinels VALORANT player Tyson “TenZ” Ngo continues to produce more products for his fans by releasing a set of The Tiger Soul merchandise in partnership with brand development firm Warren James. The new collection, based primarily on Japanese culture, was influenced by TenZ’s passion for everything in Japan, and is available on his own website for online orders. Pre-orders for the Tiger Soul merch will be accepted from December 21 to February 15, and delivery is expected by the end of March 2023.

Fans remember the previous release of the TenZ Project T product line in collaboration with Warren James back in October 2022. Among other related products, Project T is a permanent manga publication produced by TenZ. As the holidays approach, TenZ’s management agency, Prodigy Agency, has announced a second product release: The Tiger Soul. Although the product will not appear until the first quarter of 2022, it is the perfect holiday gift for any TenZ fan, which will undoubtedly be appreciated. In fact, expect your friend TenZ to be really looking forward to the arrival of the goods, looking forward to the arrival of the loot in March with dizzying impatience.

Five percent of all proceeds from TenZ shares will go to The Humane Society to support the prohibition of trophy hunting, testing of cosmetics on animals and puppy factories around the world. TenZ decided to support this charity, in particular, because of his love for animals.

The collection includes seven unisex items: two branded hoodies are returning from the original release, Black Signature Hoodie (now available in brown) and Tye Die (now available in black), as well as two new hoodies: Tiger floral Hoodie and Gold Tiger. Branded sweatshirt. The collection is complemented by three new T-shirts Black, White and Green Tiger.

Along with the second issue of merch is the second iteration of the manga TenZ, also called “Project T: The Tiger Soul”. This brand new story expands the world of “Project T” on two new pages and a new main illustration.

Team TenZ, the professional VALORANT Sentinels team, nearly rocked the VALORANT scene when the Sentinels acquired former LOUD members Sasi and Pankada, two former world champions who left their organization when the organization failed to obtain a license to participate in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2023. The team is expected to take part in the upcoming VCT Kick-Off event in Brazil, where all franchise teams will participate in a demonstration tournament that will mark the beginning of a new era in the VALORANT esports scene.