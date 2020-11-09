Tension in the USA! Mutual tweets from Trump and Biden

Joe Biden, who was elected President by taking the majority of the votes in the US, tweeted that he was not president until January 20. Biden tweeted, “But this is my message to everyone today: Wear a mask.” Donald Trump, who did not admit that he lost in the presidential race, continued to blame the Democrats.

Although the controversial election in the US has ended, tension continues between Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Tension is escalating rapidly from social media. While US President Donald Trump argues that the election was fraudulent, Joe Biden also posts that respond to Trump’s tweets.

“I AM NOT PRESIDENT UNTIL 20 JANUARY, WEAR A MASK”

US President Joe Biden shared a post on Twitter today. Stating that there was no president until January 20, Biden shared the message “But this is my message to everyone today: Wear a mask”.

“FAKE VOTES IN NEVADA ARE OUT

President Trump wrote in his Twitter account, “Nevada is a pit of fake votes. Matt Schlapp and Adam Paul Laxalt find things that are absolutely shocking when it is published.”

“WILL BE SOON”

The US leader also wrote, “Wisconsin looks good. It needs some more time by law. It will be soon.”

TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA EVALUATED ITS ELECTIONS AS ‘ILLEGAL’

“Pennsylvania prevented us from tracking much of the vote count. It’s unimaginable and illegal in this country,” said Donald Trump about the state of Pennsylvania, which he led from the beginning and fell behind Biden and lost the election.

“GEORGIA WILL BE A GREAT PRESIDENTIAL VICTORY”

For Georgia, which he lost by a small margin, he said, “Georgia will be a great presidential victory as it was on election night.



