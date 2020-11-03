Tense election in the us: national guards took to the streets

While the voting process continues in the USA, the tense wait continues. National guards were deployed to the streets in the cities of Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia due to anticipation of turmoil.

While the voters went to the polls for the most tense elections in the history of the USA, strict measures were taken despite the events that could be experienced in the country.

National guard units were deployed in the city center against post-election demonstrations in the cities of Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia in the USA.

CLAIM FROM RUSSIA: LOSE WILL COME TO THE STREET

In the US presidential elections to be held today, the current president Donald Trump and the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party Joe Biden will compete. While the world is locked in the elections to be held in the USA, many claims about what will happen before and after the election continue to be on the agenda. One of these allegations came from the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Narışkin. Narışkin said, “We think that the losing side in the USA will not accept the results and that the radicals will come to the streets. The social crisis will deepen in the country,” he said.

On the other hand, while the voting process for the presidential elections was continuing, Republican President Trump evaluated the election agenda by connecting to Fox television by phone.

“WE DECLARE VICTORY”

“We declare victory when there is victory. No need to play. But I definitely believe we have a chance to win.” used the expression.

Stating that they believe that they will easily reach the required number of 270 delegates to win the elections, Trump said, “People are satisfied with our work. I think we will reach 306 delegates as in 2016.” said.

“BIDEN HAS NO MENTAL CAPACITY”

Trump added to his Democratic rival Joe Biden, “Biden has no mental capacity to be president. He is having a hard time. Biden should not be in the presidency.” He commented.



