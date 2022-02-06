Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu Extinct: Pay Attention to This Date!

In the last 24 hours, almost 19 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been destroyed, but many more will be burned on Valentine’s Day.

19 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) destroyed in the last 24 hours!

The Twitter account “Shibburn” shared data from etherscan, stating that in the last twenty-four hours, close to 19 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned, that is, they were permanently withdrawn from circulation. To burn this amount of cryptocurrencies, various groups within the SHIB community took ten transactions. So far, 41,0302 percent of the initial supply of one quadrillion SHIBs (410.3 trillion tokens total) has been burned.

Later, another 1,882,892 tokens were sent to a dead wallet. In nine days, on February 14, there will be another SHIB burning party on YouTube hosted by crypto record label Bigger Entertainment. The previous similar event took place on December 26, when 239 million SHIB tokens were burned. Bigger Entertainment founder Steven Cooper wrote on his Twitter account that many more Shiba Inu could be destroyed on Valentine’s Day.

Watch out for February 14: More SHIBs will burn!

Earlier, Steven Cooper tweeted inviting members of the SHIB military to buy a ticket to attend the event for $5 (all the money raised will be used to purchase the SHIB, which will later be burned, according to Cooper). However, Cooper claims there is an interesting difference from the previous burning party this time around: Now, members of the SHIB community will burn the SHIB simply by watching the live video on YouTube.