Tennis World Tour 2, We are still without king of the track

Despite the unquestionable merit of trying to create a good modern tennis game, something many show no interest in, Tennis World Tour still falls short.

If in our recent PGA Tour 2K21 review we recalled that golf is far from reliving its best times as a video game, tennis is not far behind. For the second time this year and after AO Tennis 2, Big Ant Studios are back with a new game of the beautiful game of racket, with some fresh ideas but maintaining the basis of its previous title. And, in essence, it comes to repeat the same mistakes that condemned its predecessor to mediocrity but with the exception of some flashes of light that, perhaps, show the light at the end of the tunnel (or are the focus of an approaching locomotive in the opposite direction). Not that the game is a disaster, but it is certainly far from what could be considered objectively remarkable, and this is a mantra that will be repeated during each and every section of the text. It is allowed to play but there are always a number of objections that weigh down the final experience.

Tennis is difficult

Tennis, fortunately for those to whom we dedicate part of our professional activity to teaching it, is a difficult sport. Fortunately because we make a living from it, of course, but also because in its complexity lies many of the most beautiful nuances of one-on-one competition that can be found across the sports spectrum. It is a game where individual technique, coordination, physicality… but also strategy, game plan, mental solidity and resistance prevail. And capturing all that is far beyond the reach and ambition of any video game, although there are undoubtedly other titles from other disciplines that have better captured and represented the background beyond the surface.

The surface in Tennis World Tour 2 would be how licensed tennis players are represented, the realism of the animations, the behavior of the ball or the technical aspect in general. In all these cases it is plausible to say that the performance of the game is more similar to what we could see in the past generation than in the current one. Players have looks and facial animations that go from funny to funny at times, and it’s not an exaggeration. And this with the Nadal, Federer, Wawrinka, Paire or Isner type players: with the rest that make up the bulk of the unlicensed AI they often have that look of a plastic doll with interchangeable hairstyles that we could find on the shelves of the section of toys from a shopping center.

Sometimes we see details in the presentation that are well thought out: the two little bottles on the bench when you play against Rafa Nadal, the linesmen singing the balls out by moving their arms correctly (although not when the ball goes in) … but in general It’s one area where the franchise (or its sister franchise, AO Tennis) has a lot to improve on. Both at the level of textures of players and courts, ball boys that do not move, just a handful of models for the public, repetitions of points … A top finish is not essential to make a fun game, but it is important to take care of those little ones and not so small details when you want to give it a realistic finish, which is the intention of the developer. And there is a lot of work to do.

Fairness of options One of the most notable differences compared to AO Tennis 2 is the fairness of the game’s options. We can create a match or an exhibition tournament but most of the time we are going to spend the single player in career mode, in which we can create and dress our avatar quite simply and that’s it. The progression system of the game includes accumulating experience with which to modify our statistics and coins with which to buy equipment, most of them cosmetic but also to improve our skills. But we have no control over how to delve into any of the facets of our player, beyond putting a point in “attack, precision or defense” that will give a bonus to our stats in an understandable way. A much greater customization system would have been appreciated on which shots or facets we want to improve. There is licensed equipment (although most are not) and we will be able to create a racket “to taste”, but most of the time we will go with a ready-made one that is much cheaper and takes less time to unlock.



