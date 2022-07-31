Tennessee Running Back Officially Retires From Season

Tennessee will be without one of the runners for the entire 2022 season.

Head coach Josh Hughes announced Sunday that running back Linnet Whitehead will be forced to miss the season due to an upper-body injury.

Whitehead got injured a couple of weeks ago and had to have surgery.

Whitehead rarely played a redshirt freshman in 2021, but he was expected to play a more important role in his sophomore year. He finished his freshman season with 32 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vols will have to rely more on starter Jabari Small as Whitehead is out until the start of next season.

Huepel is entering his second year as head coach at Knoxville. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record in his first season.