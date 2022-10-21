Teng From NCT Teases Upcoming Solo Single “Birthday”

NCT member Teng is going to release a new solo song later this month.

Yesterday (October 20) SM Entertainment announced that Teng is preparing to release a new single called “Birthday”. The track is scheduled to be released on October 26 and has been described as “romantic and dreamy”.

“Birthday” is the latest addition to SM Entertainment’s “NCT Lab” project, the band’s channel for new solo or group releases, separate from the official NCT recordings, as part of the company—wide “SM Station” initiative.

It is noteworthy that this is the fifth song released under the project, after “Forever Only” by Jehen in August; “Rain Day” by Teil, Kun and Yanyan in July; “CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)” by Mark, Doen and Hechan in March and Mark’s solo single “Child” in February.

In other NCT news, NCT Dream is about to release NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream, a feature film documenting the band’s historic two-day performance at Seoul Olympic Stadium earlier this year.

The first feature film of the band will include individual interviews and candid stories of NCT Dream members, as well as previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of the preparation for the band’s performance at the stadium.

NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream will be distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, the release is scheduled for November. However, details about ticket sales and the exact date of the premiere were not disclosed at the time of writing.