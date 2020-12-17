Tenet: the film with Robert Pattinson connected to Inception

Fans have just speculated about Tenet. Nolan’s film, starring Robert Pattinson, would be connected to Inception and Interstellar

He was expected as the Messiah or rather, as a “forgiveness” after the “failure” of his latest film Dunkirk. Indeed, Christopher Nolan was expected at the turn at the release of his latest film with Robert Pattinson: Tenet. A film that went much better than his last project. But who, despite everything, shared many fans. But if you want to rekindle the feature film hype, know that it would be connected to Interstellar and Inception.

Indeed, links would exist between Nolan’s last film and his two previous ones. But which ones will you tell us? Since the universes remain different when we take the three films together.

In reality, they are not that different. At least, there are links. Like the weather for example. Everyone knows that Nolan remains a great fan of time. Therefore, no one was surprised to see him mention it again in Tenet.

But what we expected a lot less is the fact that he ties in with two of his biggest hits. Although Nolan himself has not said anything about it, many fans have brought up the theory. And shared the elements. The least we can say is that it sounds plausible.

So what is the connection between Tenet, Interstellar and Inception? The answer a little lower.

THE TENET MOVIE WITH ROBERT PATTINSON, IS RELATED TO TWO OTHER NOLAN FILMS

As Cineseries notes, a fan, @movieshardy, was the “instigator” of the theories we are about to present to you. The latter, speaking first of the characters played by Robert Pattinson and Clémence Poésy.

According to him, these are the children of DiCaprio in Inception. The ages of the latter would match perfectly according to his words. Robert being 37 years old and Clémence 34. Two ages which stick to the difference in years between the two children being also present in Tenet.

The media then let it be known that the young woman is French. This would establish a bond with Marion Cotillard, the mother of DiCaprio’s children. She also from France base and playing with this nationality in Inception. Finally, Pattinson’s haircut in Tenet would play a key role. Nolan having demanded that he wear a fairly short light brown haircut that echoes the boy’s hair in his film.

As for the link with Interstellar, it should be based on the journey through time. At the heart of Nolan’s latest film. In the first film, Matthew McConaughey would be the instigator of these famous trips.



